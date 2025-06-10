x
Sports roundup: Rangers lose, 1-0, in sectional final

HAMBURG. The baseball team, which was seeking its first sectional title since 2005, finished with a 17-7 record.

Hamburg /
| 10 Jun 2025 | 02:29
    Wallkill Valley’s catcher Jack Tucker tries to make a sweeping tag of the Pequannock base runner Nick Zucala, who scored in the third inning of their game Tuesday, June 3. The Rangers won, 4-3, advancing to the final round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament. (Photos by Glenn Clark)
    Alex Opilla makes good contact in the bottom of the fifth inning in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament. He gets to second base safely on a throwing error by Pequannock.
    CJ Collins shouts his excitement while on his way to first base after collecting a hit against Pequannock.
    Third baseman Ryder Acardi makes the throw across the diamond to get the final out of the second inning.
    Starting pitcher Ryan Miller.
    Zack Clarken holds back his swing on a called ball in the top of the fifth inning against Pequannock.
    Tyler Haberstroh watches the ball he hit to the right side of the infield, as he exits the batters box against Pequannock.
    Dylan Miller and Alex Opilla celebrate after Opilla scored and the Rangers took the lead, 2-1, from Pequannock.
    Second baseman Alex Opilla makes the throw to first for the second out in the bottom half of the fourth inning.
    CJ Collins comes in from centerfield to track down a fly ball in the bottom of the first inning.
    Dylan Miller celebrates after scoring a run in the top of the fifth inning against Pequannock.
    Starting pitcher Ryan Miller.
    Starting pitcher Ryan Miller.
    Shortstop Tyler Haberstroh makes a throw to first to get the Pequannock runner in the bottom of the second inning.
    After singling to right-centerfield, Ryan Miller is greeted by his first base coach in the top of the first inning.
A very successful season for the Wallkill Valley Regional High School baseball team came to an end with a 1-0 loss to Midland Park in the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament there Thursday afternoon, June 5.

The fourth-seeded Rangers, who were seeking their first sectional title since 2005, finished with a 17-7 record.

Tyler Haberstroh pitched a six-inning complete game, surrendering just three hits, one walk and one run in the bottom of the first.

Haberstroh, who struck out five, finished his season with 60 strikeouts in 56.2 innings and a 1.48 ERA.

Jack Tucker and Zack Clarken each singled to account for Wallkill Valley’s offense against Midland Park.

The Rangers had advanced to the final by defeating top-seeded Pequannock, 4-3, there Tuesday, June 3.

Wallkill Valley trailed, 2-0, before striking for four fifth-inning runs. The Rangers, who had just four hits, benefited from three Pequannock errors and three walks.

Chris Collins singled in a run and scored, and Dylan Miller, Clarken and Alex Opilla each scored a run.

Against fifth-seeded New Milford in the quarterfinal round May 29, Wallkill Valley scored a 10-0 five-inning victory.

Dylan Miller was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs; Collins was 3-for-3 with a run; Tucker went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run; Clarken doubled in a run; and Opilla was 3-for-3 with three runs.

Haberstroh pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks.

Wallkill Valley, under the direction of head coach Connor Kopnik, finished in a three-way tie along with Newton and Lenape Valley in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference with identical 8-2 records.

Outdoor track

Delana Einreinhofer completed her outdoor track season for Wallkill Valley by placing 20th in the 3,200-meter run in 11.22:59 at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 4 at Pennsauken High School.

Einreinhofer, who is headed to the University of Delaware, was the lone competitor for Wallkill Valley at the M of C. She qualified by placing second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:56.14 at the NJSIAA Group 1 Championships on May 30-31 at Franklin High School in Somerset. She also placed third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:06.84.

Wallkill Valley boys competing at the Group Championships included Lorenzo Flores-DeBenedictis, who was 10th in the 200-meter dash in 11.39, and Frederick Bansemer, who as 16th in the 400-meter dash in 52.74.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Jordan Ebelle, Emmanuel Oti, Ivan Reyes and Flores-DeBenedictis placed eighth in 43.84.