Rangers lose, 1-0, in sectional final

A very successful season for the Wallkill Valley Regional High School baseball team came to an end with a 1-0 loss to Midland Park in the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament there Thursday afternoon, June 5.

The fourth-seeded Rangers, who were seeking their first sectional title since 2005, finished with a 17-7 record.

Tyler Haberstroh pitched a six-inning complete game, surrendering just three hits, one walk and one run in the bottom of the first.

Haberstroh, who struck out five, finished his season with 60 strikeouts in 56.2 innings and a 1.48 ERA.

Jack Tucker and Zack Clarken each singled to account for Wallkill Valley’s offense against Midland Park.

The Rangers had advanced to the final by defeating top-seeded Pequannock, 4-3, there Tuesday, June 3.

Wallkill Valley trailed, 2-0, before striking for four fifth-inning runs. The Rangers, who had just four hits, benefited from three Pequannock errors and three walks.

Chris Collins singled in a run and scored, and Dylan Miller, Clarken and Alex Opilla each scored a run.

Against fifth-seeded New Milford in the quarterfinal round May 29, Wallkill Valley scored a 10-0 five-inning victory.

Dylan Miller was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs; Collins was 3-for-3 with a run; Tucker went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run; Clarken doubled in a run; and Opilla was 3-for-3 with three runs.

Haberstroh pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks.

Wallkill Valley, under the direction of head coach Connor Kopnik, finished in a three-way tie along with Newton and Lenape Valley in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference with identical 8-2 records.

Outdoor track

Delana Einreinhofer completed her outdoor track season for Wallkill Valley by placing 20th in the 3,200-meter run in 11.22:59 at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 4 at Pennsauken High School.

Einreinhofer, who is headed to the University of Delaware, was the lone competitor for Wallkill Valley at the M of C. She qualified by placing second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:56.14 at the NJSIAA Group 1 Championships on May 30-31 at Franklin High School in Somerset. She also placed third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:06.84.

Wallkill Valley boys competing at the Group Championships included Lorenzo Flores-DeBenedictis, who was 10th in the 200-meter dash in 11.39, and Frederick Bansemer, who as 16th in the 400-meter dash in 52.74.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Jordan Ebelle, Emmanuel Oti, Ivan Reyes and Flores-DeBenedictis placed eighth in 43.84.