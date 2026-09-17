Project Self-Sufficiency Polo Classic raises funds for local families

Hundreds of individuals and families recently gathered at Grayfields Polo Club in Allamuchy for the second annual Project Self-Sufficiency Polo Classic, a fundraiser supporting the nonprofit agency’s programs and services for low-income individuals and families in northwest New Jersey.

The friendly polo competition featured teams sponsored by First Hope Bank and Lakeside Construction and ended in a tie. The festive afternoon also included tailgates, vendors, live music, a silent auction, food and beverages, children’s activities and other attractions.

Presenting sponsor Mercedes-Benz of Newton displayed several vehicles at the event.

Following a champagne reception for major donors, the event opened with the national anthem performed by Senior Airman Gianna Perez of the U.S. Air Force. VIP guests were served hors d’oeuvres, cuisine and signature drinks catered by Andre’s Lakeside Dining, while tailgate sponsors enjoyed a catered lunch from Krave.

“We are delighted with the turnout and the creativity displayed by so many of our friends and neighbors,” Project Self-Sufficiency CEO Deborah Berry-Toon said. “We are honored by the commitment from presenting sponsor Mercedes-Benz of Newton, as well as First Hope Bank and Lakeside Construction for their sponsorship of the two teams again this year.”

Berry-Toon also thanked Grayfields Polo Club for its support of the fundraiser and the agency’s programs.

During halftime, spectators participated in the traditional divot stomping, helping smooth the polo field for the second half while the Mike Lawlor Band performed.

Other activities included competitions for best hat and best tailgate, a silent auction and the selection of the match’s MVP and Best Playing Pony.