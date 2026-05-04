Project Self-Sufficiency marks 30th anniversary of A Taste of Talent fundraiser

Hundreds of supporters gathered at Perona Farms to celebrate the 30th anniversary of A Taste of Talent, Project Self-Sufficiency’s signature culinary fundraising event.

Guests sampled offerings from more than 55 area restaurants, along with vintners and breweries, featuring a wide array of beverages, appetizers, entrees and desserts. Volunteer musicians performed throughout the venue during the event.

Proceeds from the fundraiser support Project Self-Sufficiency, a nonprofit organization serving low-income families in Sussex, Morris, Hunterdon and Warren counties.

“A Taste of Talent has been the cornerstone of our annual campaign for 30 years and we are immensely grateful to the Avondoglio family and the many chefs and musicians who have contributed their time, talent and resources to its success,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, chief executive officer of Project Self-Sufficiency.

In honor of the milestone anniversary, attendees also participated in prize drawings, including jewelry and a tailgate space at the organization’s upcoming Polo Classic, scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Grayfields Polo Grounds in Allamuchy.