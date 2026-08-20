Project Self-Sufficiency Polo Classic returns

The second annual Project Self-Sufficiency Polo Classic will be held Sept. 12 at Grayfields Polo Club in Allamuchy, raising money for programs and services supporting low-income individuals and families in northwest New Jersey.

The event, presented in partnership with NJ Polo, will begin at noon. VIP ticket holders will receive hors d’oeuvres, fine cuisine and signature drinks catered by Andre’s Lakeside Dining, while tailgaters and general admission guests can set up their viewing areas.

The polo match will begin at 1:15 p.m. with the national anthem performed by Senior Airman Gianna Perez of the U.S. Air Force.

During halftime, spectators will be invited to participate in the traditional divot stomp, helping smooth the playing field for the second half. The Mike Lawlor Band will perform during the activity.

The event also will feature best hat and best tailgate competitions, a silent auction, and the naming of the match’s Most Valuable Player and Best Playing Pony.

Teams sponsored by First Hope Bank and Lakeland Construction will compete during the match.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available at levels ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.

The event will include vendors and attractions including the Black Forest Inn Food Truck, the Cupboard Shop, De Gracia & Estevez Cigars, Father John’s Animal House, Fleece Finds & More, Flying Bee Farms, Kathleen Little Jewelry & Metalsmith, Kona Ice and Peter’s Valley School of Craft.

Additional sponsors include Mercedes-Benz of Newton, Sue and Greg Murphy, Comet Security, Ellman Discovery Foundation, Robert Soldoveri/Whispering Pines Enterprises, Royal Buick, Dee and Jim Fernandez, George’s Salvage, Willco Air Conditioning, Refrigeration & Heating, Lorraine and Tim Parker, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, Franklin Mutual Insurance, the Karen and Mark Cummins Family, Tony and Mary Ann DeSantis, Blue Ridge Lumber, Stocker Bus Company, HQW Architects and Eastern Logistics/the Nicholson Family.

Seasonal sponsors include Acrisure, Allied Beverage/Sir Davis American Whiskey, Biondo Investment Advisors, Black Stallion Winery, Provident Bank, Selective Insurance and Techflex.

Information about sponsorships, tailgate spaces and VIP and general admission tickets is available at Project Self-Sufficiency and NJ Polo.