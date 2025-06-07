Home
x
Photos: Rangers play in sectional final
07 Jun 2025 | 07:34
Wallkill Valley’s catcher Jack Tucker tries to make a sweeping tag of the Pequannock base runner Nick Zucala, who scored in the third inning of their game Tuesday, June 3. The Rangers won, 4-3, advancing to the final round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament. They will play Midland Park there at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 5. (Photos by Glenn Clark)
Alex Opilla makes good contact in the bottom of the fifth and gets to second base safely on a throwing error by Pequannock.
CJ Collins shouts his excitement while on his way to first base after collecting a hit against Pequannock.
Third baseman Ryder Acardi makes the throw across the diamond to get the final out of the second inning.
Starting pitcher Ryan Miller.
Zack Clarken holds back his swing on a called ball in the top of the fifth inning against Pequannock.
Tyler Haberstroh watches the ball he hit to the right side of the infield, as he exits the batters box against Pequannock.
Dylan Miller and Alex Opilla celebrate after Opilla scored and the Rangers took the lead, 2-1, from Pequannock.
Second baseman Alex Opilla makes the throw to first for the second out in the bottom half of the fourth inning.
CJ Collins comes in from centerfield to track down a fly ball in the bottom of the first inning.
Dylan Miller celebrates after scoring a run in the top of the fifth inning against Pequannock.
Starting pitcher Ryan Miller.
Starting pitcher Ryan Miller.
Shortstop Tyler Haberstroh makes a throw to first to get the Pequannock runner in the bottom of the second inning.
After singling to right-centerfield, Ryan Miller is greeted by his first base coach in the top of the first inning.
