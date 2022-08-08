Eight more student athletes to cheer on

Continuing our profile of recent high school graduates who have taken their athletic prowess to the college level, we have another group of eight local athletes you can root for.

Jon Alvarez, Ryan Houghtaling and Cole Genneken, all graduates of Vernon High School, played for the Albright College men’s lacrosse program this past season. Genneken, a senior who played attack, competed in 12 games and started in 11 of them, with 26 goals and a team high of 22 assists for Albright.

Alvarez, a sophomore midfielder, played in 15 games and started in 11 of them, with 17 goals and five assists this year. Houghtaling, a first-year student athlete who played attack, participated in 14 games and started in seven of them, with five goals and seven assists this past season.

Genneken is listed as a sports management major, Houghtaling is listed as a finance major and Alvarez is listed as a criminal justice major.

Cynthia Schneider, also of Vernon High School, was on the roster as a first-year player for the Albright College women’s lacrosse team this spring. Schneider earned 15 ground balls for Albright.

The Lions tallied five overall wins this year with a mark of 3-3 on their home field and three wins in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Division. Schneider is listed as a criminology major.

Dylan Harlos, a graduate of Wallkill Valley High School, played as a pitcher and catcher for the Albright College baseball team this year. Harlos played in 28 games and started in 27 of them for Albright, with 19 hits, including six doubles and a team leading four home runs. He also scored 10 runs and had 13 RBIs. On the mound, Harlos appeared in two games and struck out two batters. Harlos is listed as majoring in criminal justice and math.

Samantha Lopes, another Wallkill Valley High School grad, competed in jumps for the Bucknell University women’s track and field program this past season. Lopes placed 14th in the triple jump at the Patriot League Championships held in Annapolis, Maryland. The Bison finished in fourth place at the Patriot League Championships.

Zack Riegler, a Vernon resident who graduated from Saint Joseph’s Montvale High School, played attack for the Cabrini University men’s lacrosse team in 2022 during his freshmen year. Riegler competed in six games and recorded seven goals and two assists for Cabrini. The Cavaliers netted an overall record of 16-5, with 10-2 at home. In the Atlantic East Conference (AEC) the team scored 6-0. Cabrini hosted and won the AEC Tournament with triumphs over Gwynedd Mercy University and Marymount University. From there, they competed in the NCAA Division III Tournament where they went 1-1 with a victory over Washington and Lee University and a loss to Salisbury University in contests held in Salisbury, Maryland. Riegler is listed as a business management major.

Dylan Mann, a graduate of Vernon High School, played during his first year at Arcadia University as a long stick midfielder for the men’s lacrosse team. Mann competed in all 18 games, scored two goals and earned 28 ground balls for Arcadia.

The Knights posted an overall record of 12-6, with a mark of 6-3 at home. In the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Division, the team went 7-1. Arcadia advanced to the MAC Freedom Championships where they went 1-1 with a victory over DeSales University and a close loss to Stevens Institute of Technology in the championship round.