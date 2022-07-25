Area student athletes prove pivotal to college sports

Many student athletes who graduated from local high schools competed in collegiate sports this past spring season right here in New Jersey. Let’s take a glance at their noteworthy performances.

Lenape Valley High School grad McKenzie Delahanty, and Newton High School grads Madison Latimer and Jade Luciani were all members of the Monmouth University women’s track and field program this spring. Delahanty, a senior distance runner, placed fourth with a time of 36:17.76 in the 10,000-meter run at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Lawrenceville, NJ. Luciani, a junior competitor in throwing events, had a personal record of 38.83 in the hammer throw at the Moravian Greyhound Invitational held in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. And Latimer, a freshman who competed in sprints and middle-distance events, was part of the Monmouth 4-by-400-meter relay team that earned first place at the Princeton Elite Invitational.

The Monmouth University Hawks captured the team title at the MAAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Delahanty is listed as an English major, Luciani is listed as a criminal justice major and Latimer is listed as a sociology major.

Ryan Rigby and James Sanford, both graduates of Kittatinny High School, participated in the Georgian Court University men’s lacrosse squad this past season. Rigby, a senior who played attack, competed in all 17 games and started in 16 of them for Georgian Court. He scored 14 goals, seven assists and earned 16 ground balls. Sanford, a freshman who also played attack, competed in 15 games and started in 14 of them for GCU. He had 12 goals, 10 assists and earned 26 ground balls.

The Georgian Court University Lions posted six overall victories with a winning record of 4-3 at home. In the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC), they went 3-3. They advanced to the CACC Championship Tournament where they were defeated, 17-15, by Chestnut Hill College in a contest held in Lakewood. Rigby is listed as a business administration major and Sanford is listed as a marketing major.

Kyle Muir, formerly of Lenape Valley High School, competed in the javelin throw as a graduate student for the Georgian Court University men’s track and field program this spring. Muir placed second in the javelin throw at the CACC Outdoor Championship Meet. The Lions won the CACC Championship Outdoor Meet team crown. Muir is listed as an accounting major.

Tim Knutelsky and Christian Shotwell, both grads of Kittatinny Regional High School, were also both on the roster of the Montclair State University men’s lacrosse team this year. Knutelsky, a junior long stick midfielder, played in eight games and earned six ground balls for Montclair State. Shotwell, a freshman long stick midfielder, appeared in 13 games and had a goal and earned eight ground balls for MSU.

The Montclair Red Hawks netted an overall record of 12-5, with a perfect mark of 8-0 at home. In the Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC), they went 5-1. They advanced to the CSAC Tournament where they topped Kean University before losing to Stockton University. Knutelsky is listed as a psychology major.

Jared Miller, a Lenape Valley High School alum, played pitcher for the Centenary University baseball team this year as a senior. Miller started in four games and struck out eight batters for Centenary. The Cyclones tallied 15 overall wins, 14 of which they earned on their home field. In the Atlantic East Conference, they had five victories. Miller is listed as a social media marketing major.