College sports teams boosted by area students

Several local student athletes competed in collegiate sports this past spring season right here in New Jersey. Let’s take a glance at their noteworthy performances.

Morgan Carr, formerly of Wallkill Valley High School, competed in the javelin throw for Rowan University’s women’s track and field program this past season. Carr earned an Honorable Mention All-New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) distinction. The Profs finished in second place at the NJAC Outdoor Championships held in Ewing. Carr is listed as majoring in civil and environmental engineering.

Nicholas Grifone, a graduate of Vernon High School, played as a fifth-year catcher for the Centenary University baseball team this year. Grifone played in 28 games and started in 21 of them for Centenary. He had 21 hits, including nine doubles and a triple. Grifone also scored 12 runs and recorded 16 RBIs. The Cyclones had 15 overall wins, with 14 of them occurring on their home field. In the Atlantic East Conference, the team posted five victories. Grifone is listed as a criminal justice major.

Meredith Yaskovic, a High Point High School graduate, competed in sprints for the Ramapo College women’s track and field program this spring. Yaskovic was a member of the Ramapo 4-by-100 relay team that earned 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field All-Region honors. The Road Runners placed fifth at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships held in Ewing. Yaskovic is listed as a business management major.

Jacob Buurman, another graduate from Vernon High School, played as a sophomore pitcher this year for the Steven’s Institute of Technology’s baseball team. Buurman appeared in 18 games and had a 2.45 earned run average for SIT. He led the team with eight saves and also struck out 31 batters. The Ducks had an overall record of 29-16, with a mark of 19-4 on their home field. In the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) they went 14-7. In the MAC Freedom Championship Tournament, they were 1-2 versus Misericordia University. Buurman is listed as a quantitative finance major.

Ella Shade, also formerly of Vernon High School, played as a freshman midfielder for Ramapo College’s women’s lacrosse team this past season. Shade started in all 12 games and netted five goals, four assists and earned 13 ground balls. The Road Runners tallied two overall victories, both of which were earned at home. They had one win in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Shade is listed as an elementary education major.

Christopher McCann, a Vernon High School graduate as well, spent his sophomore year playing for the William Paterson University men’s golf team this past season. McCann placed 25th individually at the Atlantic East Conference Championships held in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The Pioneers placed sixth at the Atlantic East Conference Championships.

Daniel Gleason, another Vernon High School grad, spent part of his freshman year at The College of New Jersey competing in jumps for the college’ men’s track and field program this spring season. Gleason had a distance of 5.87 meters in the long jump at the Osprey Open in Pomona, NJ. The Lions placed second at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships held in Ewing.