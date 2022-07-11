Area students excel at college-levels sports

Several local student athletes competed in collegiate sports this past spring season right here in New Jersey. Let’s take a glance at their noteworthy performances.

Christian Capuano (Vernon High School) and Jimmy Finnerty (High Point High School) were both members of the Fairleigh Dickinson University (Florham campus) baseball program this spring.

Capuano, a graduate student and right-handed pitcher, appeared in 16 games and started in 14 of them for Fairleigh Dickinson. He had five pitching victories, a 2.54 earned run average and led the team with 93 strikeouts.

Finnerty, a junior infielder, played in 37 games and started in 32 of them for Fairleigh Dickinson. He had 24 hits, including seven doubles, a triple and three home runs. Finnerty also scored 15 runs and had 16 RBIs.

The Devils had an overall record of 22-19 with a mark of 19-10 at home. In the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Division, the team posted eight wins. Capuano and Finnerty are both listed as business administration majors.

Taylor Shawgo, a graduate of Vernon High School, played attack this year as a freshman for the Montclair State University women’s lacrosse program. Shawgo competed in one game in 2022 for Montclair State. The Red Hawks had an overall record of 7-7, with four of those victories on their home field. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) the team went 3-3.

Vinny Dasaro (Vernon High School), a sophomore on the roster of Fairleigh Dickinson University’s (Florham campus) men’s golf team in 2022, tied for eighth place, with rounds of 81 and 75, at the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Freedom Championship at Huntsville Golf Club in Dallas, Penn. Dasaro earned Second Team All-MAC honors. The Devils placed sixth in team scoring at the MAC Freedom Championship.

Nolan Rowan (High Point High School), a sophomore pitcher for the Kean University (Union) baseball team this past season, appeared in 10 games and started in six of them. He had a pitching record of 3-1, with a 4.97 earned run average and a save on the mound. The Cougars tallied an overall record of 31-13, with a mark of 22-4 at home. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) they went 12-6. They went 2-2 in the NJAC Tournament, with triumphs over Ramapo College and The College of New Jersey, and two losses against William Paterson University.

Bobby Baumann (Vernon High School) was on the roster as a freshman catcher for the Centenary University (Hackettstown) baseball team this year. Baumann competed in one game in 2022 for Centenary. The Cyclones posted 15 overall wins with 14 of those victories occurring on their home field. They tallied five wins in the Atlantic East Conference. Baumann is listed as a criminal justice major.