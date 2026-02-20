Wallkill Valley students honored at regional art exhibitions

Student artists from Wallkill Valley Regional High School earned recognition at two recent regional exhibitions.

The ArtStart Exhibition was held at the Power Art Gallery at William Paterson University, where Fabrizio Amado, Leilani Rivera, Hailey Phillips, Elias Wosneski, Margaret Guthrie and Tyvioan Griffin exhibited work alongside art teacher MaryRose Potanka. Phillips received an Award of Excellence in printmaking at the reception.

In addition, the Peters Valley School of Craft hosted a High School Invitational Art Show featuring work by 10 Wallkill students: Mackenzie Ryals, Destiny Cerraccio, Sammy Barbato, Leilani Rivera, Liam Brown, Fatima Ical-Choj, Madison Molta, Julianna Capriglione, Jillian Ackerman and Zachary Stapel.

Barbato received an honorable mention for a reduction linoleum block print and embroidered piece titled “Greasy Spoon,” and Rivera won best in the 2D category for her watercolor painting “Past to Present.”

Wallkill artists are preparing for three additional exhibitions scheduled for the spring.