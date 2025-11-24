‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser raises $863 to help families in need

The National Art Honor Society at Wallkill Valley Regional High School held its “Empty Bowls” charity fundraiser Nov. 21, in the visual arts classroom.

Faculty and staff were invited to donate $7 to choose a handmade bowl from more than 150 student-made ceramic bowls and fill it with unlimited soup and bread donated by local restaurants and staff members. Guests were asked to keep their bowl as a reminder of the empty bowls of those facing hunger in the community.

Nearly the entire faculty, staff and administration attended, and the event raised $863 to benefit the Wallkill Valley Regional Lone Ranger Fund — which provides food and holiday gifts to families of students in need — and Grace’s Pantry in Franklin.

Fourteen varieties of soup and bread were donated by Tony’s Pizza & Pasta, Café e Dolci, LiBre Dessert Cafe, Smokin Mo’s Southern BBQ, and staff members Jeff Colarusso, MaryRose Potanka, Amy Fairweather, Dawn Mele, Chris Daken-Stefanski, Dan Gibson, Pandora Fink, Courtney Degro and Val Lippincott, as well as the Wallkill cafeteria. Smokin Mo’s and Aquaviva also donated gift certificates for a raffle. Ronetco ShopRite donated paper products.

Members of the art honor society spent many additional hours outside the school day creating the bowls, preparing signage and staging the event. Support from the administration, food service staff and custodial staff also contributed to its success.

Art Honor Society adviser Amy Fairweather said she is proud of her students for using their artistic abilities to make the world a better place.

“The Wallkill staff thoroughly enjoys this event and looks forward to it every time we hold it,” she said. “This event brings the whole staff together in a common goal.”