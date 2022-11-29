Wallkill Valley students host charity fundraiser

Wallkill Valley’s Regional High School’s National Art Honor Society held an “Empty Bowls” charity fundraiser in the art room. The event took place on November 17 and all the proceeds were donated to the Wallkill Food Pantry.

Amy Fairweather, WVRHS Fine Arts Instructor, said the faculty and staff were asked to donate $5 and choose one of the 100 handmade bowls that were made by the students. The faculty and staff were able to fill the ceramic handmade bowls with unlimited soup and bread. The soup and bread were donated by local restaurants and some of the staff members.

All in attendance were asked to keep their bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls of the hungry in their area. Staff, faculty and administration that participated in the fundraiser raised a total of $700. The proceeds are going to the Wallkill Food Pantry.

There were 13 varieties of soups donated by The Irish Cottage, Cafe e Dolci, Tony’s Pizza and Pasta, Hamburg Hot Bagels, The Lafayette House, Blue Spice Kitchen, Brick & Brew, Maschio’s Food Service. The following staff members also donated soup; Kayla Gabadian, Pandora Fink, Jeff Colarusso and Vito Morgese. Acquaviva and Blue Spice Kitchen restaurants donated gift certificates that were raffled off. Paper products were donated by Ronetco ShopRite.

“The art society students put in many additional hours beyond the school day to work on the creation of the bowls, general signage and the staging of the event. The support of the administration, food service staff and custodial staff was an integral part of the success of this day. The Wallkill staff thoroughly enjoys this event and looks forward to it every time we hold it. This event brings the whole staff together in a common goal,” Fairweather said.

A non profit organization, Imagine/Render group, is dedicated to positive and lasting social change through the arts, and “Empty Bowls” is a product of the organization.