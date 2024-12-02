‘Empty Bowls’ event raises funds

The National Art Honor Society (NAHS) of Wallkill Valley Regional High School held its “Empty Bowls” charity fundraiser Monday, Nov. 25 in the visual art room.

Faculty and staff were invited to donate $7 to choose from more than 100 ceramic bowls made by students and fill their bowl with unlimited soup and bread donated by local restaurants and staff members.

They were asked to keep the bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls of the hungry in our area.

Nearly the entire faculty, staff and administration attended, and $659 was raised to benefit the Wallkill Valley Regional Lone Ranger Fund, which provides food and holiday gifts to families of students in need.

The 13 varieties of soup and bread were donated by the Irish Cottage, Tony’s Pizza & Pasta, Café e Dolci, Blue Spice Kitchen, Eric’s Deli, the Barnyard and staff members Kayla Gabadian, Jeff Colarusso, MaryRose Potanka, Amy Fairweather, Dawn Mele, Chris Daken-Stefanski.

Blue Spice Kitchen, Café e Dolci and Apulia Risto donated gift certificates for a raffle.

Ronetco ShopRite donated the paper products.

NAHS members made bowls and signs and helped stage the event with the support of administrators, food service staff and custodial staff.

NAHS adviser Amy Fairweather said she was proud of her students for using their artistic abilities to make the world a better place.

“The Wallkill staff thoroughly enjoys this event and looks forward to it every time we hold it. This event brings the whole staff together in a common goal,” she said.