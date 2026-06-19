Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Living Local
Senior Living
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Living Local
Senior Living
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Wallkill Valley Regional High School students graduate
Hamburg. More than 150 seniors graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School on June 18.
maria kovic
Hamburg
/
| 19 Jun 2026 | 01:02
A graduate receives her diploma.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Seniors decorated their caps.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
More than 150 seniors graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School on June 18.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
graduation
2
Hamburg
3
maria kovic
4
Wallkill Valley
RELATED NEWS
Kiersten, Everett, Maddie, Evangeline and Oliver Moses, all of Vernon, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Wallkill Valley school hosts vendor, crafter show
Hailey Babcock of Harydston places a ticket in a bag as Laurielei Gomolla of Newton looks at the table. About 250 tickets were sold.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Tricky tray benefits Wallkill Valley band
Miss Hardyston 2026 Hailey Phillips stands with Hardyston Mayor Stanley Kula
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Hardyston crowns Miss Hardyston 2026, junior titleholders
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED