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Wallkill Valley Regional High School students graduate

Hamburg. More than 150 seniors graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School on June 18.

Hamburg /
| 19 Jun 2026 | 01:02
    A graduate receives her diploma.
    A graduate receives her diploma. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Seniors decorated their caps.
    Seniors decorated their caps. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    More than 150 seniors graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School on June 18.
    More than 150 seniors graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School on June 18. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)