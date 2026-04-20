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Wallkill Valley school hosts vendor, crafter show

Hamburg. Wallkill Valley Regional High School hosted its annual Vendor and Crafter Show on April 18.

Hamburg /
| 20 Apr 2026 | 12:40
    Kiersten, Everett, Maddie, Evangeline and Oliver Moses, all of Vernon, pose for a photo.
    Kiersten, Everett, Maddie, Evangeline and Oliver Moses, all of Vernon, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Kathy Malure of Hamburg stands in front of a Jerzey Girl PIckles table.
    Kathy Malure of Hamburg stands in front of a Jerzey Girl PIckles table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Kate Jovanovic of Sparta stands in front of a sign.
    Kate Jovanovic of Sparta stands in front of a sign. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)