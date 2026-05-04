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Tricky tray benefits Wallkill Valley band

Hamburg. The Wallkill Valley Band Boosters held a tricky tray on May 2 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School. About 250 tickets were sold.

| 04 May 2026 | 12:35
    Hailey Babcock of Harydston places a ticket in a bag as Laurielei Gomolla of Newton looks at the table. About 250 tickets were sold.
    Hailey Babcock of Harydston places a ticket in a bag as Laurielei Gomolla of Newton looks at the table. About 250 tickets were sold. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Sherri and Tina Janzen from Ogdensburg pose for a hoto with Annette Osten from Parsippany.
    Sherri and Tina Janzen from Ogdensburg pose for a hoto with Annette Osten from Parsippany. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Debora Taylor of Ogdensburg and Kristyn Bresett of Wantage sit at a table.
    Debora Taylor of Ogdensburg and Kristyn Bresett of Wantage sit at a table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)