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Tricky tray benefits Wallkill Valley band
Hamburg. The Wallkill Valley Band Boosters held a tricky tray on May 2 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School. About 250 tickets were sold.
| 04 May 2026 | 12:35
Hailey Babcock of Harydston places a ticket in a bag as Laurielei Gomolla of Newton looks at the table. About 250 tickets were sold.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Sherri and Tina Janzen from Ogdensburg pose for a hoto with Annette Osten from Parsippany.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Debora Taylor of Ogdensburg and Kristyn Bresett of Wantage sit at a table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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