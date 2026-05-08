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Project Self-Sufficiency invites parents to advisory board meeting

Newton. Project Self-Sufficiency will host a Parent Advisory Board meeting May 12 to gather feedback from local families about community needs and future programming.

Newton /
| 08 May 2026 | 11:35
    <b>Input from local parents is needed at a meeting of the Journey Family Success Center Parent Advisory Board at Project Self-Sufficiency.</b>
    Input from local parents is needed at a meeting of the Journey Family Success Center Parent Advisory Board at Project Self-Sufficiency. ( Photo submitted)

Local parents are invited to share concerns, challenges and ideas for future family programming during a Journey Family Success Center Parent Advisory Board meeting at Project Self-Sufficiency on Tuesday, May 12.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters, 127 Mill St., and will also be available virtually through Zoom.

Family Success Center staff members will discuss ways the organization can address issues facing local families and incorporate community feedback into future events and services.

Dinner and childcare will be provided for in-person attendees, and those attending their first Parent Advisory Board meeting will be eligible to receive a gift card. Advance registration is required for those attending in person.

Deborah Berry-Toon said parent feedback is essential to the organization’s efforts to support area families.

“The Family Success Center has supported Sussex County parents and children for many years, and we are looking forward to responding to the needs of area families and incorporating their suggestions into existing and new programs for the community,” Berry-Toon said.

For more information or Zoom login details, call 973-940-3500 or visit Journey Family Success Center