Project Self-Sufficiency invites parents to advisory board meeting

Local parents are invited to offer input about their families’ needs, challenges and concerns, as well as suggestions for future events, at a meeting of the Journey Family Success Center Parent Advisory Board at Project Self-Sufficiency on Tuesday, March 10, at 5 p.m.

Family Success Center staff will outline ways the agency can address issues facing local parents and incorporate feedback into future programs. Dinner and child care will be provided for those attending in person. The meeting will also be available via Zoom; interested participants may call 973-940-3500 for log-in details. Those attending their first Parent Advisory Board meeting will be eligible to receive a gift card. Advance registration is required for the in-person session.

“Input from parents is crucial to the success of the Family Success Center and we are excited about offering residents the opportunity to meet area providers, express their concerns about gaps in services, and identify strategies for moving forward,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “The Family Success Center has supported Sussex County parents and children for many years, and we are looking forward to responding to the needs of area families and incorporating their suggestions into existing and new programs for the community.”

Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill St. in Newton. For more information about the Parent Advisory Board or other programs sponsored by the Journey Family Success Center, call 973-940-3500 or visit journeyfsc.org.