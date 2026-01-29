Journey Family Success Center to host Parent Advisory Board meeting

Local parents are invited to share input on their families’ needs, challenges and concerns at a meeting of the Journey Family Success Center Parent Advisory Board on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 5 p.m. at Project Self-Sufficiency.

Family Success Center staff will discuss ways the agency can address issues facing local parents and incorporate feedback into future programs and events. Dinner and child care will be provided for those attending in person.

The meeting will also be available via Zoom. Interested participants may call 973-940-3500 to obtain login information. Advance registration is required for the in-person session.

“Input from parents is crucial to the success of the Family Success Center, and we are excited to offer residents the opportunity to meet area providers, express concerns about gaps in services and identify strategies for moving forward,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

Berry-Toon said the Family Success Center has supported Sussex County parents and children for many years and looks forward to incorporating community feedback into existing and new programs.

First-time attendees of the Parent Advisory Board meeting will be eligible to receive a gift card. Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill St. in Newton.

For more information about the Parent Advisory Board or programs offered by the Journey Family Success Center, call 973-940-3500 or visit journeyfsc.org.