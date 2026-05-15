Ogdensburg School dedicates memorial room to longtime teacher

The Ogdensburg Historical Society, in conjunction with the Ogdensburg School, held a Memorial Room Dedication Ceremony on the final day of Teacher Appreciation Week to honor the life and legacy of longtime educator John Kibildis.

Kibildis, a former teacher at Ogdensburg School, was remembered for his decades of dedication to students and the community. During his career, he established several student programs, including Student Council, Yearbook, the National Junior Honor Society, intramural volleyball and the St. Jude Bike-A-Thon.

He also played an active role in many aspects of student life, serving as a graduation master of ceremonies and helping with school plays, dances, car washes, Safety Patrol and after-school detention programs.

An avid supporter of athletics, Kibildis coached soccer, wrestling and basketball, and launched the school’s Student Alumni Basketball Game.

School officials described Kibildis as a dedicated professional who led by example and helped build the foundation of the school community.

Known for maintaining high academic standards, Kibildis challenged students to work hard and take pride in their accomplishments.

Organizers said the memorial plaque will be displayed in the classroom where Kibildis positively influenced generations of students and staff members.