Pickleball courts dedicated

Ogdensburg’s pickleball courts were dedicated to John Kibildis during a ceremony Saturday, Aug. 24.

Kibildis, who died Aug. 20, had suggested that the borough create them.

Mayor George Hutnick said he had not heard of the sport when Kibildis suggested the courts.

A few years ago, the state offered grants to towns to be used for parks and recreation improvements. Hutnick applied for the grant and started asking members of the council and Land Use Board how to use the money.

Ogdensburg eventually received a grant of $75,000, but creating the courts took longer than expected.

Jane Krueger, president of the Ogdensburg Historical Society, said planning for an event to celebrate the new courts began last fall but it was delayed.

The society now is selling T-shirts made for that event. The proceeds will go to the Ogdensburg Fire Department or Compassionate Care ALS, charities that Kibildis supported.

He died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 80.

Kibildis was a history teacher at Ogdensburg Elementary School for 35 years, retiring in 2007.

He also served as mayor and a member of the Town Council, Planning Board and Land Use Board. He was a founder of the Ogdensburg Historical Society.