John Kibildis

John Francis Kibildis of Ogdensburg passed away after a short illness at Bristol Glen Care Center in Newton on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. He was 80.

Born to Peter F. and Thelma Kibildis in Brooklyn, he was a longtime resident of Ogdensburg.

John received his master’s degree in education from William Paterson College and was a history teacher at Ogdensburg Elementary School for 35 years starting in 1972, retiring in 2007.

He taught more than 1,500 students civics, the Constitution and the value of national and local history.

Demonstrating what he taught to the children of Ogdensburg, John was enthusiastically engaged in public service. He served on the Ogdensburg Town Council for six years, then served as mayor of Ogdensburg from 1983 to 1987.

John played an intrinsic role in keeping the history of Ogdensburg relevant while serving on the Planning Board. In addition, he served on the Ogdensburg Land Use Board for more than 30 years.

With the help of Wasco Hadowanetz and Patty Dolan, they founded the Ogdensburg Historical Society to preserve historical data of residents and provide a place for those looking to discover the story of the families, businesses and buildings of Ogdensburg.

Through the society, many town events were started, with John having worked tirelessly more than 31 years to coordinate with town, county and state officials. One treasured event was having Ogdensburg host the annual “Meet the Candidates” night during election time so residents from all over the county could come and ask questions.

As a civics teacher and a voter who truly stood up for the right of all people to be informed voters, he took this role very seriously and took great pride in offering this opportunity.

John was an honorary fireman and recently received the county’s George Washington Award.

He will be remembered as a pillar of the community who attended every event at the school, firehouse and many town-sponsored ceremonies.

John was predeceased by his brother Peter Fredrick Kibildis; his sister, Carol Ann Dolan; and his nephew, Peter Michael Kibildis.

He was the beloved husband of Dianna Kibildis (nee Haggerty) of Newton; devoted father of John F.W. Kibildis and his wife Erin of Gainesville, Ga.; loving grandfather of Ryan and Samuel; dear brother of George William “Bill” Kibildis and his wife Patricia of Sparta; and uncle of Roxanne, Sandy, Susie and Kirsten.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, at noon Sunday, Aug. 25. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m.

Memorial gifts to the Ogdensburg Historical Society or the Ogdensburg Fire Department or Compassionate Care ALS would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com