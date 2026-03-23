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Ogdensburg Fire Dept. holds tricky tray

Ogdensburg. The Ogdensburg Fire Dept. hosted a tricky tray on March 21 at the firehouse.

Ogdensburg /
| 23 Mar 2026 | 12:05
    Susan Long of Sparta and Mary Gange of Sparta wait for the rafle to be called.
    Susan Long of Sparta and Mary Gange of Sparta wait for the rafle to be called. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    People look over the prizes.
    People look over the prizes. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Tom Talmadge of Pennsylvania holds raffle tickets.
    Tom Talmadge of Pennsylvania holds raffle tickets. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)