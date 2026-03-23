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Ogdensburg Fire Dept. holds tricky tray
Ogdensburg. The Ogdensburg Fire Dept. hosted a tricky tray on March 21 at the firehouse.
maria kovic
Ogdensburg
/
| 23 Mar 2026 | 12:05
Susan Long of Sparta and Mary Gange of Sparta wait for the rafle to be called.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
People look over the prizes.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Tom Talmadge of Pennsylvania holds raffle tickets.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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