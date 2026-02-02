Home
Pass It Along holds concert
Sparta. Pass It Along hosted a concert on Jan. 31 at Lake Mohawk Country Club, with a performance by Chasing June.
02 Feb 2026
Chasing June performs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Stuart and Ilene Schwartz of Stillwater are shown.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Pass It Along CEO Diane Taylor is shown.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Louise and Marty Viegas of Sparta are shown.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
