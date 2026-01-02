Home
Chilly Chili run benefits Hospice
Ogdensburg. The Chilly Chili run in Ogdensburg, the 52nd annual New Year’s Day motorcycle ride to benefit Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice was scheduled for Jan. 1 in Ogdensburg. The bike ride was canceled due to weather, but the charity event went on.
maria kovic
Ogdensburg
/
| 02 Jan 2026 | 02:30
The 52nd Annual New Year's Day motorcycle ride was hosted by the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, primarily benefitting Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Firefighthers William Gunderman, William Colon and Bill Pierce, all of Ogdensburg, are shown cooking.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Larry Shaver of Stanhope and Trevor Floyd of Wantage are shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Peter Squire of Pennsylvania and Mike Rooney of Branchville are shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
