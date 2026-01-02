x
Chilly Chili run benefits Hospice

Ogdensburg. The Chilly Chili run in Ogdensburg, the 52nd annual New Year’s Day motorcycle ride to benefit Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice was scheduled for Jan. 1 in Ogdensburg. The bike ride was canceled due to weather, but the charity event went on.

| 02 Jan 2026 | 02:30
    The 52nd Annual New Year's Day motorcycle ride was hosted by the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, primarily benefitting Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Firefighthers William Gunderman, William Colon and Bill Pierce, all of Ogdensburg, are shown cooking. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Larry Shaver of Stanhope and Trevor Floyd of Wantage are shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Peter Squire of Pennsylvania and Mike Rooney of Branchville are shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)