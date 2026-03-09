x
Franklin Fire Dept. holds Caribbean Cabin Fever event

Franklin. The Franklin Fire Dept. held a Caribbean Cabin Fever event on March 7.

Hardyston /
| 09 Mar 2026 | 12:09
    Barbara Holstein of Montague and Kerry Thompson of Franklin are shown with Jason Doyle, ex-chief of the Franklin Fire Dept. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Sue Ellen Houghtaling of Montague, Jay and Marilyn Castimore of New York State, Jenna Houghtaling of Franklin, Michelle Gagg of Hardyston and Jamie Bailey of Franklin are shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Michelle Rose of Franklin is shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Eric Bodle and Emily Linquist, both of Franklin, are shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)