Franklin Fire Dept. holds Caribbean Cabin Fever event
Franklin. The Franklin Fire Dept. held a Caribbean Cabin Fever event on March 7.
maria kovic
Hardyston
/
| 09 Mar 2026 | 12:09
Barbara Holstein of Montague and Kerry Thompson of Franklin are shown with Jason Doyle, ex-chief of the Franklin Fire Dept.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Sue Ellen Houghtaling of Montague, Jay and Marilyn Castimore of New York State, Jenna Houghtaling of Franklin, Michelle Gagg of Hardyston and Jamie Bailey of Franklin are shown.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Michelle Rose of Franklin is shown.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Eric Bodle and Emily Linquist, both of Franklin, are shown.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
