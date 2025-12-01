x
Franklin hosts tree lighting

Franklin Borough /
| 01 Dec 2025 | 01:23
    Santa Claus is shown in front of a Christmas tree. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Michael and Christian Walters of Franklin are shown in front of a light-up Santa Claus. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Catherine, Jack and Michael Conte of Franklin are shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Olivia Carrasco, Robert Dutko, Savanna Carrasco, Joel Castilla, Dean Carrasco and Mark Testa of Franklin are shown.

Franklin Borough hosted its annual Christmas Tree lighting on Saturday.