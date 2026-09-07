New electronic sign, superintendent mark new school year in Hardyston

The first day of school brought two new beginnings to Hardyston Township Elementary School: a new electronic sign at the Route 23 entrance and a new superintendent.

Students, parents and staff arriving at the school were greeted by a brightly lit electronic sign that replaces the district’s aging letter board and can be read by motorists passing the campus.

Jarlyn Veras, hired by the Hardyston Board of Education, officially began her duties this week as superintendent as families returned for the new school year.

The electronic sign was made possible by a $22,148 donation from a Hardyston resident in memory of her late husband, Howard Font. The donation covered the full cost of the project, and a plaque at the base of the sign bears Font’s name.

Former Superintendent Mike Ryder announced the donation last fall, saying the project would help strengthen the school’s connection with families and the surrounding community.

The project grew from conversations between the donor and Board of Education member Donna Carey, who previously advocated for replacing the old roadside sign so motorists on Route 23 could see school announcements, meeting dates and student events.

The new sign allows school staff to update messages quickly and provides information to parents in the drop-off line, staff members arriving for work and residents traveling along the highway.

For the Font family, the sign serves as a lasting memorial. For the school community, it provides a practical way to communicate with families and neighbors.

As the new school year begins, the sign on Route 23 represents more than a new way to share announcements. It also marks a new chapter for the district as Veras begins her tenure as superintendent and students, families and staff return for another school year.