Keep ‘Kids First’ momentum going

As a proud Hardyston resident, I strongly support Edward Reinle, Dana Kalczuk, and the Kids First Hardyston team for the Hardyston Board of Education, replacing Jean Barrett and Tony Alfano.

Under the Kids First majority, our schools have made impressive strides, prioritizing equity, excellence, family values, parental rights, and community input. In recent years, our district earned the #1 elementary school ranking and reduced absenteeism below 20 percent, keeping students engaged.

Academic goals target 5% annual gains in ELA and math, focusing on core skills. New tutoring programs and resources empower families, while an online curriculum portal boosts transparency.

Parents now have expanded notifications and opt-out options for sensitive topics, aligning with Supreme Court guidance and respecting diverse values. Inefficient policies, like 5756, were eliminated, refocusing on student growth. Optimized bus routes save taxpayer dollars, and legal counsel access strengthens governance.

School safety is enhanced with retired police officers, and air-conditioned elementary schools create better learning spaces. A generous donation for a new electronic sign, set for November installation, will enhance school visibility and community ties.

I thank Jean Barrett for her compassionate leadership and Tony Alfano for his financial expertise, both leaving lasting impacts. To maintain this momentum, we must elect the Kids First Hardyston team. Their dedication to quality education and community-driven change will keep our schools thriving.

Let’s make our middle school #1 next year. Your vote can shape Hardyston’s bright future.

Donna Carey

Hardyston