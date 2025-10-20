Hardyston Elementary School receives donation for new electronic sign

Hardyston Elementary School in Franklin is set to install a new electronic sign at its Route 23 entrance, thanks to the generosity of a local resident who fully funded the project.

The $22,148 donation will cover all costs associated with replacing the school’s aging sign. The new sign will improve communication with families, highlight student achievements and keep the community informed about upcoming events.

The donor, a Hardyston resident who Superintendent Mike Ryder said wants to remain anonymous, made the contribution with the goal of enhancing the school’s connection with the broader community. The donor has requested a commemorative plaque

The sign is expected to be installed in the coming weeks.

“We are grateful for the support that made this possible and look forward to its positive impact,” Ryder said.