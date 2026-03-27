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Jefferson holds Pizza with a Cop

Oak Ridge. The Jefferson Police Dept. held a Pizza with a Cop event on March 24 at Frank’s Pizzeria.

Oak Ridge /
| 27 Mar 2026 | 11:50
    Det. Lundrim Veliu poses with Driton Mill.
    Det. Lundrim Veliu poses with Driton Mill. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Officer Nolan Ryan feeds a slice of pizza to Officer Jason Fuehring.
    Officer Nolan Ryan feeds a slice of pizza to Officer Jason Fuehring. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)