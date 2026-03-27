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Jefferson holds Pizza with a Cop
Oak Ridge. The Jefferson Police Dept. held a Pizza with a Cop event on March 24 at Frank’s Pizzeria.
maria kovic
Oak Ridge
/
| 27 Mar 2026 | 11:50
Det. Lundrim Veliu poses with Driton Mill.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Officer Nolan Ryan feeds a slice of pizza to Officer Jason Fuehring.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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