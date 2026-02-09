x
Jefferson children do crafts at library

Jefferson. The Jefferson Township Library hosted a “Take Your Child to the Library” event on Feb. 7. The children completed Valentine’s Day and winter crafts.

Jefferson Township Library /
| 09 Feb 2026 | 12:03
    Domenic Card of Jefferson poses in front his art project.
    Arabella Fox of Jefferson looks up from her art project.
