Skylands Stadium hosts light show

Augusta. Skylands Stadium hosted its annual holiday light show on Saturday.

| 15 Dec 2025 | 12:13
    Skylands Stadium hosted its annual holiday light show on Saturday.
    Skylands Stadium hosted its annual holiday light show on Saturday. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Curtis, Bridget, Lily and Ella Hardenburg of Ledgewood pose at a table.
    Curtis, Bridget, Lily and Ella Hardenburg of Ledgewood pose at a table. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    A ferris wheel is lit up.
    A ferris wheel is lit up. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Danielle Speciale of Danville poses.
    Danielle Speciale of Danville poses. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Jessica and Eleanore Guest of Pennsylvania sit at a table.
    Jessica and Eleanore Guest of Pennsylvania sit at a table. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    A display of an elf pulling wagon with lights is shown.
    A display of an elf pulling wagon with lights is shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)