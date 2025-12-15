Home
Home
News
Local News
Skylands Stadium hosts light show
Augusta. Skylands Stadium hosted its annual holiday light show on Saturday.
maria kovic
Skylands Stadium
/
15 Dec 2025
Skylands Stadium hosted its annual holiday light show on Saturday.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Curtis, Bridget, Lily and Ella Hardenburg of Ledgewood pose at a table.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
A ferris wheel is lit up.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Danielle Speciale of Danville poses.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Jessica and Eleanore Guest of Pennsylvania sit at a table.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
A display of an elf pulling wagon with lights is shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Augusta
Danielle Speciale
Danville
Ella Hardenburg
Ledgewood
maria kovic
Skylands Stadium
