Hardyston school hosts STEM-Family math night

Hardyston. Hardyston Elementary School hosted a STEM and Family Math Night on Feb. 27 in the school’s gymnasium.

| 02 Mar 2026 | 11:15
    Anna Vinales and her father, Don, play cards. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Aine Demsak is shown in front of a math wheel. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Leslie Gallagher and Mary Muller from Mathnasium in Sparta are show iwth Logan and Kristina Muller of Hardyston. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)