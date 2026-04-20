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Hardyston school hosts 4th grade carnival

Hardyston. The Hardyston Elementary School hosted its 4th-grade carnival on April 17.

Hardyston /
| 20 Apr 2026 | 12:31
    Giovanni Pagan poses in front of a sign.
    Giovanni Pagan poses in front of a sign. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Gavin Sure poses in front of the sign.
    Gavin Sure poses in front of the sign. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Brynlee Greco holds a Circus sign.
    Brynlee Greco holds a Circus sign. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Steel Kent stands in front of balloons.
    Steel Kent stands in front of balloons. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)