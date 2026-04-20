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Hardyston school hosts 4th grade carnival
Hardyston. The Hardyston Elementary School hosted its 4th-grade carnival on April 17.
maria kovic
Hardyston
/
| 20 Apr 2026 | 12:31
Giovanni Pagan poses in front of a sign.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Gavin Sure poses in front of the sign.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Brynlee Greco holds a Circus sign.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Steel Kent stands in front of balloons.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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