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Hardyston children hunt for Easter eggs

Hardyston. Hardyston Township hosted an Easter egg hunt at Wheatsworth Park on March 28.

Wheatsworth Park /
| 30 Mar 2026 | 01:24
    Hardyston children hunt for Easter eggs.
    Hardyston children hunt for Easter eggs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Abigail Haggerty of Hardyston holds a strawberry basket.
    Abigail Haggerty of Hardyston holds a strawberry basket. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Abigail Haggerty of Hardyston poses for a photo.
    Abigail Haggerty of Hardyston poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Charlee Schenkerhanburg of Hardyston poses for a photo.
    Charlee Schenkerhanburg of Hardyston poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Haven, Shawn, Hayley and Brittany Sullivan of Hardyston pose for a photo.
    Haven, Shawn, Hayley and Brittany Sullivan of Hardyston pose for a photo. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)