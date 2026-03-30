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Hardyston children hunt for Easter eggs
Hardyston. Hardyston Township hosted an Easter egg hunt at Wheatsworth Park on March 28.
maria kovic
Wheatsworth Park
/
| 30 Mar 2026 | 01:24
Hardyston children hunt for Easter eggs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Abigail Haggerty of Hardyston holds a strawberry basket.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Abigail Haggerty of Hardyston poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Charlee Schenkerhanburg of Hardyston poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Haven, Shawn, Hayley and Brittany Sullivan of Hardyston pose for a photo.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
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Children pick up eggs during the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19 in Hardyston. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Photos: Easter Egg Hunt in Hardyston
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