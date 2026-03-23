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Franklin legion post hosts Easter Bunny breakfast
Franklin. The Franklin American Legion Post hosted a Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on March 22.
maria kovic
Franklin
/
| 23 Mar 2026 | 12:16
Chloe Chabla of Sussex poses with the Easter Bunny.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Ashley and Athena Lombardo of Hamburg pose with the Easter Bunny.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Wanda and Bob Caggiano of Hardyston pose with the Easter Bunny.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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