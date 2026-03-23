x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Franklin legion post hosts Easter Bunny breakfast

Franklin. The Franklin American Legion Post hosted a Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on March 22.

Franklin /
| 23 Mar 2026 | 12:16
    Chloe Chabla of Sussex poses with the Easter Bunny.
    Chloe Chabla of Sussex poses with the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Ashley and Athena Lombardo of Hamburg pose with the Easter Bunny.
    Ashley and Athena Lombardo of Hamburg pose with the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Wanda and Bob Caggiano of Hardyston pose with the Easter Bunny.
    Wanda and Bob Caggiano of Hardyston pose with the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)