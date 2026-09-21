x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Franklin Train Show brings model railroads, vendors, history

Franklin. The Franklin Train Show featured multi-gauge model train displays, railroad memorabilia, books and hobby vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Franklin Borough Elementary School.

Wantage /
| 21 Sep 2026 | 01:48
    Rich Schubert of Byram poses behind a train setup.
    Rich Schubert of Byram poses behind a train setup. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Marissa and Vinny Ricciardi of Fredon pose for a photo in front of a train display.
    Marissa and Vinny Ricciardi of Fredon pose for a photo in front of a train display. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Jonathan Moor of Wantage poses in front of a train display.
    Jonathan Moor of Wantage poses in front of a train display. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Railroad enthusiasts, families and hobbyists had an opportunity to enjoy a day filled with trains and railroad history at the upcoming Franklin Train Show.

Hosted by the Sussex County Railroad Club and the Franklin Historical Society, the event featured a variety of multi-gauge model train displays, giving visitors a chance to see detailed layouts and trains in action.

In addition to the model displays, the show include railroadiana, books, videos and a variety of hobby vendors offering items for train lovers and collectors.