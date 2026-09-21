Franklin Train Show brings model railroads, vendors, history

Railroad enthusiasts, families and hobbyists had an opportunity to enjoy a day filled with trains and railroad history at the upcoming Franklin Train Show.

Hosted by the Sussex County Railroad Club and the Franklin Historical Society, the event featured a variety of multi-gauge model train displays, giving visitors a chance to see detailed layouts and trains in action.

In addition to the model displays, the show include railroadiana, books, videos and a variety of hobby vendors offering items for train lovers and collectors.