All aboard for holiday train display

This Saturday November 19, the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on Route 94 in Hamburg is hosting a triple holiday event from 10 am to 4 pm.

First, visitors will be able to view several displays of model trains by the Sussex County Railroad Club, highlighting holiday scenes, 1950 vintage displays, a Crayola train complete with hands-on coloring, a Cape Canaveral scene and a fantastic- sized modular railroad layout.

Secondly, visitors are encouraged to donate a canned or dry item to Grace’s Pantry, a local food pantry located in the Franklin Senior Center.

Thirdly, visitors can also donate an unwrapped toy to Give Joy, Donate a Toy. This project collects Christmas gifts for children ages 0 to 17 and all donations are distributed in Sussex County by local police departments from Hamburg, Hardyston, Franklin, Ogdensburg and Vernon. Toy donations for Give Joy, Donate a Toy may also be dropped off at drop-off boxes at the following area businesses until a week before Christmas.

1. McAfee Hardware- Vernon

2. American Grill and Deli- Vernon

3. Valley Paint- Vernon

4. The Bagel Shop- Vernon

5. Tony’s Pizza and Pasta- Hardyston

According to the Sussex County Railroad Club, President Stephen Zydon and club Treasurer Bob Winter, the club has been active and pursuing their love of model trains since 1975. Both Winter and Zydon have noted several celebrities and notable people who are also known to participate in the hobby.

“Neil Young, the rock star, was instrumental in developing a model train remote,” said Zydon.

Young’s son was disabled and could only activate train displays with the use of a remote.

“Other notable model train enthusiasts are actor Michael Gross, singer Rod Stewart and former President Ronald Reagan.” added Winter.