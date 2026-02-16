x
Franklin school holds winter dance

Franklin. A winter dance was held at the Franklin Borough School on Feb. 13.

Franklin Borough School /
| 16 Feb 2026 | 11:07
    Cole Kleinman poses for a photo.
    Cole Kleinman poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Teolis Reyes looks through a mask.
    Teolis Reyes looks through a mask. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Nora Baez enjoys a snack.
    Nora Baez enjoys a snack. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Emma Heddy drinks a juice box while her father, Scott, looks on.
    Emma Heddy drinks a juice box while her father, Scott, looks on. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Mason Heddy holds a balloon.
    Mason Heddy holds a balloon. ( Photo: Mari)
    Willow Detweiler is shown.
    Willow Detweiler is shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)