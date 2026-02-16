Home
Franklin school holds winter dance
Franklin. A winter dance was held at the Franklin Borough School on Feb. 13.
maria kovic
Franklin Borough School
/
| 16 Feb 2026 | 11:07
Cole Kleinman poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Teolis Reyes looks through a mask.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Nora Baez enjoys a snack.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Emma Heddy drinks a juice box while her father, Scott, looks on.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Mason Heddy holds a balloon.
(
Photo: Mari
)
Willow Detweiler is shown.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
