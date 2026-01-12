Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Franklin Library holds origami event
Franklin. The Franklin Library held an origami event on Monday.
maria kovic
Ogdensburg
/
| 12 Jan 2026 | 04:27
The Franklin Library held an origami event on Monday.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Shibi John of Ogdensburg and Annette Fritt of Franklin are shown doing origami.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
The Franklin Library held an origami event on Monday.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Annette Fritt
2
Franklin Library
3
maria kovic
4
Ogdensburg
5
Shibi John
RELATED NEWS
The 52nd Annual New Year's Day motorcycle ride was hosted by the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, primarily benefitting Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Chilly Chili run benefits Hospice
Anna Fischer and Roy Henderson of Franklin.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Franklin seniors hold Christmas party
Makennah Torppey of Branchville looks at art.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Museum holds first night event
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED