x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Franklin Library holds origami event

Franklin. The Franklin Library held an origami event on Monday.

Ogdensburg /
| 12 Jan 2026 | 04:27
    The Franklin Library held an origami event on Monday.
    The Franklin Library held an origami event on Monday. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Shibi John of Ogdensburg and Annette Fritt of Franklin are shown doing origami.
    Shibi John of Ogdensburg and Annette Fritt of Franklin are shown doing origami. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)

The Franklin Library held an origami event on Monday.