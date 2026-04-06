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Franklin Pond hosts Easter egg hunt

Franklin. Franklin hosted an Easter egg hunt on April 4 at the Franklin Pond.

Franklin Pond /
| 06 Apr 2026 | 12:44
    Children pick up Easter eggs.
    Children pick up Easter eggs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Junior Miss Franklin Kyle VAnAllen is pictured.
    Junior Miss Franklin Kyle VAnAllen is pictured. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Salma, Guisell, Isabella and Emilianno Mata from Franklin pose for a photo.
    Salma, Guisell, Isabella and Emilianno Mata from Franklin pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    : Zander and Austin Smalley are pictured with Degan Harvey. They all are from Franklin
    : Zander and Austin Smalley are pictured with Degan Harvey. They all are from Franklin ( Photo: Maria Kovic)