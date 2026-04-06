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Franklin Pond hosts Easter egg hunt
Franklin. Franklin hosted an Easter egg hunt on April 4 at the Franklin Pond.
maria kovic
Franklin Pond
/
| 06 Apr 2026 | 12:44
Children pick up Easter eggs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Junior Miss Franklin Kyle VAnAllen is pictured.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Salma, Guisell, Isabella and Emilianno Mata from Franklin pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
: Zander and Austin Smalley are pictured with Degan Harvey. They all are from Franklin
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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