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Ogdensburg hosts Easter egg hunt

Ogdensburg. The borough hosted an Easter egg hunt on March 29 at the Ogdensburg Firehouse.

Ogdensburg Firehouse /
| 30 Mar 2026 | 01:28
    Ogdensburg children run out to hunt Easter eggs.
    Ogdensburg children run out to hunt Easter eggs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Wyatt Kays of Ogdensburg looks up from hunting Easter eggs.
    Wyatt Kays of Ogdensburg looks up from hunting Easter eggs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Quinn and Molly Vassilou of Ogdensburg pose for a photo.
    Quinn and Molly Vassilou of Ogdensburg pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)