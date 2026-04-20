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Franklin names Senior of the Year
Franklin. Franklin’s Mike Krupa was named Senior of the Year on April 18 at Franklin Fireman’s Hall.
maria kovic
Ogdensburg
/
| 20 Apr 2026 | 12:49
Mike Krupa of Franklin, left, accepts his honor as Senior of the Year.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Jim Kays of Ogdensburg poses with Michelle Babcock and Martha Stoll, both of Franklin.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Patty Tkaczyk, Lyta Soto and Jackie Olson , all of Franklin, sit with Brenda Vanwarner of Wantage.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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