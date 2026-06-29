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Franklin Day celebrated

Franklin. Franklin Borough held its annual Franklin Day on June 27. Miss Franklin 2026 was also crowned.

Ogdensburg /
| 29 Jun 2026 | 01:34
    Vincenzo and AnnaMaria Formica of Franklin pose for a photo with Shane Crane of Ogdensburg.
    Vincenzo and AnnaMaria Formica of Franklin pose for a photo with Shane Crane of Ogdensburg. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Maryan Woods and Holdyn Drew, both of Lafayette, pose for a photo.
    Maryan Woods and Holdyn Drew, both of Lafayette, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Luis Anaiah and Melissa Gonzales of Vernon pose for a photo.
    Luis Anaiah and Melissa Gonzales of Vernon pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)