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Franklin Day celebrated
Franklin. Franklin Borough held its annual Franklin Day on June 27. Miss Franklin 2026 was also crowned.
maria kovic
Ogdensburg
/
| 29 Jun 2026 | 01:34
Vincenzo and AnnaMaria Formica of Franklin pose for a photo with Shane Crane of Ogdensburg.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Maryan Woods and Holdyn Drew, both of Lafayette, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Luis Anaiah and Melissa Gonzales of Vernon pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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