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Borough celebrates Ogdensburg Day
Ogdensburg. The Borough of Ogdensburg celebrates Ogdensburg Day and crowns the Royal Court on June 20.
maria kovic
Ogdensburg
/
| 22 Jun 2026 | 12:53
Visitors check out a booth at Ogdensburg.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Bianca Rapeto gets her face painted at Ogdensburg Day.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Miss Ogdensburg 2026 Fiona stands as little Miss Ogdensburg Elena, Mister Ogdensburg Brody and Little Miss Ogdensburg Elena sits.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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