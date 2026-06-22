x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Borough celebrates Ogdensburg Day

Ogdensburg. The Borough of Ogdensburg celebrates Ogdensburg Day and crowns the Royal Court on June 20.

Ogdensburg /
| 22 Jun 2026 | 12:53
    Visitors check out a booth at Ogdensburg.
    Visitors check out a booth at Ogdensburg. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Bianca Rapeto gets her face painted at Ogdensburg Day.
    Bianca Rapeto gets her face painted at Ogdensburg Day. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Miss Ogdensburg 2026 Fiona stands as little Miss Ogdensburg Elena, Mister Ogdensburg Brody and Little Miss Ogdensburg Elena sits.
    Miss Ogdensburg 2026 Fiona stands as little Miss Ogdensburg Elena, Mister Ogdensburg Brody and Little Miss Ogdensburg Elena sits. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)