x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Hardyston PTA hosts tricky tray

Hardyston. The Hardyston Middle School PTA hosted a tricky tray fundraiser on May 8.

Stockholm /
| 11 May 2026 | 01:27
    Visitors peruse the baskets to be bid on.
    Visitors peruse the baskets to be bid on. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Chris Bareri of Middletown, N.Y., and Linda Kelly of STockholm pose for a photo.
    Chris Bareri of Middletown, N.Y., and Linda Kelly of STockholm pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Cindy Clegg of Stockholm sits at a table.
    Cindy Clegg of Stockholm sits at a table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)