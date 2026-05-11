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Hardyston PTA hosts tricky tray
Hardyston. The Hardyston Middle School PTA hosted a tricky tray fundraiser on May 8.
maria kovic
Stockholm
/
| 11 May 2026 | 01:27
Visitors peruse the baskets to be bid on.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Chris Bareri of Middletown, N.Y., and Linda Kelly of STockholm pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Cindy Clegg of Stockholm sits at a table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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(
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Visitors peruse the tables at the train show.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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