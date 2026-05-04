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Franklin hosts train show
Franklin. A model train show was held at Franklin Borough School on May 2.
maria kovic
Franklin Borough School
/
| 04 May 2026 | 12:08
Visitors peruse the tables at the train show.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Tony Lander of Franklin looks at Thomas The Train while his grandfather, Laurence Lader of Sparta looks on.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Candace and Adam Special of Wantage pose next to a train table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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