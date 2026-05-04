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Franklin hosts train show

Franklin. A model train show was held at Franklin Borough School on May 2.

Franklin Borough School /
| 04 May 2026 | 12:08
    Visitors peruse the tables at the train show.
    Visitors peruse the tables at the train show. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Tony Lander of Franklin looks at Thomas The Train while his grandfather, Laurence Lader of Sparta looks on.
    Tony Lander of Franklin looks at Thomas The Train while his grandfather, Laurence Lader of Sparta looks on. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Candace and Adam Special of Wantage pose next to a train table.
    Candace and Adam Special of Wantage pose next to a train table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)