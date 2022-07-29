County moves ahead with bridge repair project

The Sussex County Commissioners on July 27 introduced an ordinance to spend more than $2 million in grant money to repair at least five bridges throughout the county.

Three of those bridges are in Wantage Township, one is in Lafayette and the other in Frankford.

The commissioners authorized spending $2,059,133 from the New Jersey Dept. of Transportation Trust Fund to repair: Bridge D-38, which carries Wantage Avenue over Dry Brook Tributary ($500,000), Bridge L-04, which carries Warbasse Junction Road in Lafayette over the Paulins Kill ($450,000), Bridge X-54, located on Oil City Road in Wantage ($400,000); Bridge X-48, which carries Mudtown Road over Clove Brook in Wantage ($350,000), and Bridge X-43, which carries Unionville Road over the Clove Brook in Wantage ($359,133).

There will be a public hearing and second reading of the ordinance on August 10.

“It’s a grant directly from the Transportation Trust Fund,” Commissioner Dawn Fantasia said. “We are fortunate for that. That is not money that the county is directly laying out.”